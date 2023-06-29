Exclusive – Rep. Jim Banks: Congress Should Ban Race-Based Preferences Throughout Federal Government

Banks, who is running for Senate to replace the outgoing Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), said in a written statement to Breitbart News, “Today’s landmark ruling takes an important step towards legal equality and color blindness and should serve as a call to action for anti-woke lawmakers.”

He said lawmakers should work to ban affirmative action across the federal government, contracting, and the military.

He continued, “First, we need to stop colleges from evading the ban on racial discrimination by preserving standardized university admission processes. And we must recognize that every American should be judged by the content of their character, not by the color of their skin. Affirmative action is just as wrong in federal hiring, contracting, and the military as it was

at our universities. Congress should ban race-based preferences throughout the entire federal government.”

In March, Banks unveiled legislation that would defund President Joe Biden’s executive order to implement diversity, equity, and inclusion across federal agencies.

The policy would seek to “advance an ambitious, whole-of-government approach to racial equity and support for underserved communities.”

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, Banks said, “So-called ‘equity action plans’ are rooted in discrimination, promote division, and directly conflict with American values. This latest executive order will force every single one of the 23 federal agencies to enact the radical left’s climate and equity agendas. The Anti-Woke Caucus will continue to fight these abuses of power that are meant to pit Americans against one another and tear down the principles that made our country great.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.