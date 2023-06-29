Supreme Court Strikes Down Racial Preferences in College Admissions

The Supreme Court struck down racial preferences in college admissions on Thursday after an Asian-American advocacy group challenged policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina as discriminatory.

The case, Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, will go down in history as one of the landmark cases of the court, and marks a milestone in decades of affirmative action litigation.

The decision was a 6-3 split between conservative and liberal justices, with the majority opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

Kagan is the former dean of Harvard Law School, and Jackson sat on Harvard’s Board of Overseers, recusing herself from that portion of the case.

The opinion is here.

This story is developing.

