In recent days, White House aides reportedly tried to speak with Joe Biden about the continual drip drop of damning evidence streaming from Hunter Biden’s foreign business transactions, but NBC News sources report Joe Biden’s response was “outright angry” towards anyone who would challenge him on the subject.

The disagreement between the president and his aides about the “optics” apparently is an ongoing issue. “Those close to the president have given up trying, even in the most gingerly of ways, to explain to him the potential political fallout,” NBC News reported.

“This is the reality of their family ethos,” a person close to the president allegedly said.

Despite the reported warnings from White House aides, Biden invited his son Hunter to a recent state dinner with Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose Justice Department maintains an ongoing investigation into the president’s son. Although Hunter Biden struck a plea deal with prosecutors, the case remains an open question in the hands of a judge who could block the tentative deal.

“Mr. Garland was not at the same table and stayed resolutely on the other side of the pavilion, at least while reporters and photographers were there to watch,” the New York Times reported this week. “Representatives for the White House and Justice Department would not say whether the president’s staff gave the attorney general a heads up.”

Joe Biden’s decision to allow his son to mingle with Garland comes as the attorney general is under pressure from House Republicans for allegedly politically interfering in Hunter Biden’s tax probe. Support mounted among House Judiciary Committee Republicans this week for an impeachment inquiry into Garland after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) threatened impeachment proceedings if IRS whistleblower allegations turn out to be true.

IRS whistleblowers told Congress last week the DOJ twice prevented United States Attorney David Weiss from bringing stronger charges in two separate locations against Hunter Biden. Moreover, the whistleblowers alleged Garland rejected a request to appoint a special counsel in the probe to place a degree of separation between the DOJ and Joe Biden.

Garland denies the DOJ politically interfered in the investigation. He says the prosecutor had full authority to charge Hunter Biden, even though Garland admitted to Congress in March he was the authority to authorize any potential charges against Hunter Biden — including in a separate “jurisdiction.”

