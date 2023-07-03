Poll: Over One-Third GOP Voters Said They Would ‘Never’ Vote for Mike Pence

More than one-third of Republican primary voters said they would “never” vote for former Vice President Mike Pence, the latest Fox News survey found.

The survey, taken June 23-26, asked Republican primary voters to identify which Republican candidates they would “never” vote for.

Pence takes the lead among candidates listed in this particular survey, as 35 percent said they would “never” vote for the former vice president. One in five, 20 percent, said they would “never” vote for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, followed by 16 percent who said they would “never” vote for anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy or South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Fourteen percent said they would “never” vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, followed by 13 percent who said they would “never” support President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, 58 percent of Republican voters said they would “definitely” vote for Trump, compared to 30 percent who said the same for DeSantis and ten percent who said the same for Haley.

Further, 12 percent said they would “definitely” vote for Pence, and Scott, and 13 percent said the same of Ramaswamy.

The overall survey was taken among 1,005 registered voters, and the GOP portion has a +/- 5 percent margin of error. Notably, other candidates– including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — were not listed in that portion of the poll and were therefore not included.

However, the results concede with last week’s Morning Consult survey, which found Pence boasting the second highest unfavorable rating in the GOP field, with 39 percent of Republican primary voters expressing an unfavorable view. Christie took the crown in terms of unfavorability, as 46 percent reported an unfavorable view.

Last week, Pence made waves after making an unannounced trip to Ukraine, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Pence used the opportunity to “call for strong American support for our Ukrainian friends and allies,” telling NBC News:

But coming here just as a private citizen — being able to really see firsthand the heroism of the Ukrainian soldiers holding the line in those woods, see the heroism of the people here in Irpin that held back the Russian army, to see families whose homes were literally shelled in the midst of an unconscionable and unprovoked Russian invasion — just steels my resolve to do my part, to continue to call for strong American support for our Ukrainian friends and allies.”

RELATED VIDEO — Mike Pence: “No Room in the Conservative Movement for Apologists for Putin”:

According to the AP’s report last week, “The Pentagon will announce it is sending up to $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more than 50 heavily armored vehicles and an infusion of missiles for air defense systems, U.S. officials said Monday, as Ukrainian and Western leaders try to sort out the impact of the brief weekend insurrection in Russia.”

As of March, the U.S. had given $32 billion in aid to the country. That same month, Morning Consult released a survey which found a plurality of Republicans expressing the belief that Ukraine is not a “vital” U.S. interest.