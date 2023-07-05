Cori Bush on Independence Day: ‘Today Is a Great Day to Demand Reparations’

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) used Independence Day not to celebrate the ideals, risks, and sacrifices that led to the success of the great American experiment but to demand “reparations now.”

July 4, the celebration of American independence and reminder of the revival of the very “Spirit of 1776,” appeared to be a dismal day for the leftist congresswoman, who seemingly dismissed the risks taken by the Founding Fathers and, rather, used the opportunity to demand reparations.

“The Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn’t recognize Black people as human. Today is a great day to demand Reparations Now,” Bush remarked.

The Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn’t recognize Black people as human. Today is a great day to demand Reparations Now ✊🏾 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2023

There was no mention of the content of the Declaration of the Independence itself in Bush’s initial message, such as the foundational and “self-event” truth that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Several social media users roasted Bush for her calloused view of Independence Day, noting the irony of her demand given that fact that she is a successful black woman representing her district in Congress.

Didn't this happen in 1776? And today you're in Congress? Representing your district? Getting paid six figures for race baiting? #YouShouldBeAshamed — Wayne DuPree  (@WayneDupreeShow) July 5, 2023

Everyone in the world gets reparations then b/c EVERY race, including whites, has been enslaved at one point of another. Black people in America owned slaves too. Arabs are buying African slaves in 2023.. why don’t you raise awareness about that Cori? — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) July 5, 2023

Who sold them the slaves, and should they also pay reparations? ✊ — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 4, 2023

How about reparations for all the Union soldier descendants that died to liberate the slaves? — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) July 5, 2023

You're a liar. The Founders penalized the southern states because those future Democrats wanted to keep slaves. That is the meaning of the 3/5ths clause. They also banned the importation of slaves in twenty years' time. The Founders from northern states began taking steps to ban… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 5, 2023

Truly one of the dumbest people Alive. — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) July 5, 2023

Pound sand. Slavery ended in America because of the ideas advanced by the founders. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) July 5, 2023

Bush’s take should come to no surprise, as she has long claimed that Independence Day — considered to be one of the “most important holidays” to a majority of Americans — is only for white people. In 2021, Bush made that claim and added that black people still are not free.

When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2021

In May, Bush introduced legislation that would essentially create a federal reparations program, distributing $14 trillion to black Americans. The legislation asserts that the U.S. “has a moral and legal obligation to provide reparations for the enslavement of Africans and its lasting harm on the lives of millions of Black people.”

