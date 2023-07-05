Former President Donald Trump raked in more than $35 million in fundraising during the second quarter of 2023, his campaign announced.

The more than $35 million raised between April 1 and June 30 is nearly double the $18.8 million his campaign raised during the year’s first quarter. The fundraising was split between Trump’s campaign and his Save America PAC, according to Politico.

The fundraising numbers were reported more than one month after Trump’s second-place challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, officially entered the Republican presidential primary.

The fundraising boom corresponds with a surge in Trump’s poll numbers, despite DeSantis’s official entry into the race.

For example, a June Harvard poll found that Trump led DeSantis by a margin of 67 to 33 percent, a slight decrease for DeSantis from Harvard’s May poll taken before the Florida governor entered the race.

Trump also holds commanding leads over DeSantis in various states. A late-June poll found that Trump holds a 23-point lead over DeSantis among South Carolina Republicans.

A late-June poll also found that Trump’s lead over DeSantis among New Hampshire Republicans is 28 points.

Further, straw polls in Colorado and Wisconsin found Trump up by four points and 19 points, respectively.

In New York, 61 percent of potential GOP primary voters support Trump, giving him a 43-point lead over DeSantis, which led New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R) to call on the GOP to unite behind Trump’s campaign.

“Now is the time for Republican voters to unite behind his campaign and focus on winning back the White House,” Stefanik told Breitbart News last week. “Over the past few months, it became clear that President Trump ran away with the Republican nomination and is the best candidate to defeat Joe Biden in 2024.”

A Trump campaign official told Breitbart News the average donation to the former president’s campaign was $34, which shows “It’s evident that grassroots voters overwhelmingly stand with President Trump.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.