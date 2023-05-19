Former President Donald Trump is dominating in the Republican presidential primary and has opened up a massive lead over President Biden in a potential head-to-head matchup, May’s Harvard-Harris survey found.

The survey showed Trump completely dominating in the 2024 Republican primary with a majority supporting him in a potentially crowded field.

Trump garners 58 percent support, while Gov. Ron DeSantis — who is rumored to announce a presidential bid next week — falls into the teens with 16 percent support. That 42-point lead reflects a three-point uptick for Trump and four-point decrease for DeSantis since the latest survey.

Not only is Trump dominating in the GOP primary, but the survey also shows him leading President Biden by seven percent, garnering 47 percent to Biden’s 40 percent.

That reflects a two-point increase from the 45 percent Trump saw in the last survey, while Biden has remained the same.

Thirteen percent, overall, remain unsure.

Meanwhile, DeSantis and Biden are tied in the same scenario, each garnering 42 percent support. That reflects a one-point uptick for DeSantis and two-point jump for Biden:

The survey was taken May 17-18 among 2,004 register voters and comes as more rumblings of potential challengers for Trump begin to surface. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is expected to announce his presidential bid next week. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has also teased the prospect of a presidential bid, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will reportedly announce a presidential bid in the coming days.

Scoop: Multiple sources with direct knowledge are telling me that @ChrisChristie will be announcing a run for President in the coming days.

Rumors also indicate DeSantis could announce a presidential bid next week as well, and Trump has continued to voice criticism.

“As I said — Ron is unelectable. I am up on Crooked Joe Biden by, at least, 7 and Ron DeSanctimonious is losing by 4. His ‘campaign’ has been a total disaster!” Trump said, sharing data from a recent poll on Truth Social: