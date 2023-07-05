Manhunt Underway After Illegal Alien Escapes from Virginia Detention Center

A manhunt remains underway as law enforcement in Caroline County, Virginia, search for an illegal alien who escaped on July 2 from the Caroline Detention Facility.

Dennis Zeledon-Hernandez, a 26-year-old illegal alien, escaped from the detention center days ago and is believed to be somewhere near Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia. Officials with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said Zeledon-Hernandez “poses no threat to the community.”

“The subject is still at large but appears to be contained in an area on Fort A. P. Hill Base since 3:30 am this morning,” officials wrote on July 3 on Facebook.

“We are assisting with an escapee that is a detainee from Caroline Detention Facility,” officials initially wrote on July 2. “The road is shut down due to the emergency personnel in the area of A. P. Hill Boulevard SB around the 118MM to 120MM. We are looking for 26 year old, hispanic male, Dennis Zeledon-Hernandez. At this time, it appears that he poses no threat to the community.”

Little information is known about Zeledon-Hernandez, though the Caroline Detention Facility is a nearly 340-bed correctional facility that contracts with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to hold illegal aliens while they are in immigration and deportation proceedings.

