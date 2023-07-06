Former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka has suggested that the cocaine recently found in the White House likely belongs to a senior official or a member of the Biden family due to the “multiple security checkpoints” visitors are subjected to.

In a video shared on Twitter, Gorka talked about his time working in the Trump administration and the all-access pass he received, noting how people at that level of clearance do not often receive the same security treatment as lower-level visitors.

“If you’re a certain category like I was, with a blue all-access pass to the White House or a member of the family, if you come into the White House in a vehicle, your vehicle isn’t searched,” said Gorka. “You may have a canine EOD inspection, which is pretty random, but they don’t even open your vehicle. You can bring in anything.”

Gorka said lower-level staffers, visitors, and members of the press do not get the same lax treatment.

“If you’re a member of the press or a visitor, that’s not the case. You go through multiple security checkpoints. So, let’s be very clear, it’s a member of the family or a very senior person working for the president,” he said.

Let’s cut the BS about the Cocaine in the White House story. I actually worked there. And had an All-Access pass. Here’s the Truth. pic.twitter.com/rGr9vhyFxT — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) July 6, 2023

The original recording from the hazmat team said the cocaine had been found in the White House “library,” which, according to the Daily Mail, is “part of the public tour experienced by hundreds daily, meaning there could be multiple suspects,” adding that the library is located “two floors below the first family’s living quarters.”

“While the dispatch recording clearly says ‘library,’ a source familiar with the incident told DailyMail.com that the substance was not found inside the executive mansion but was discovered in a ‘work area’ in the west wing of the White House,” the Daily Mail noted.

Neither the White House nor the Secret Service has explained how a person with cocaine in their possession managed to bypass security.

When asked if the cocaine belonged to known drug user Hunter Biden, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates did not answer the question, citing the Hatch Act.

“Are you willing to say that that’s not the case? That it [cocaine] doesn’t belong to them?” a reporter asked Bates on Thursday aboard Air Force One.

“I don’t have a response to that because we have to be careful about the Hatch Act,” he claimed.

