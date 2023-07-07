Fox News Retracts Fake News Hit Piece on Donald Trump

Fox News retracted a hit piece against former President Donald Trump and admitted they “inaccurately attributed” an anti-Trump quote to former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Fox News’s story had the following headline: “Former Trump Cabinet member tells him to ‘kiss’ his ‘butt.”

The since-retracted, purportedly exclusive story read, in part:

EXCLUSIVE: Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price told Fox News Digital there’s “no way” he will support former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential bid. When asked whether he will endorse Trump, Price said, “After he fired me? No way.” “The only thing that guy has more of than fake tan is narcissism,” Price said in an emailed statement to Fox New Digital. “He can kiss my big medical butt.”

In 2017, Trump fired Price after Politico revealed he took multiple taxpayer-funded private jet trips for personal reasons.

Dan Diamond, the reporter who broke the Price story in 2017, said Price never communicated with Fox News about the story.

“A source close to Price said he: (1) never heard from Fox News on this matter (2) did not write an email to Fox News on this matter (3) this is not Price’s quote,” Diamond tweeted. “Screenshot of Fox News story below.”

! A source close to Price said he: (1) never heard from Fox News on this matter (2) did not write an email to Fox News on this matter (3) this is not Price's quote. Screenshot of Fox News story below. pic.twitter.com/TLfOQSNg4L — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 7, 2023

Fox News ultimately retracted its story. Now, the webpage’s headline reads “Correction,” with the following editor’s note, “This article inaccurately attributed a quote to former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and has been retracted.”

Fox has retracted the story. (Deleted the original tweet here.) pic.twitter.com/vRHsrws94f — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 7, 2023

