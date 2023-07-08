Five Storylines Overshadow Joe Biden’s Summer Agenda

Media headlines in recent weeks soured on President Joe Biden, as his agenda appears derailed by setbacks ranging from Supreme Court rulings to economic pessimism to nagging scandals.

While gearing up for his 2024 campaign, Biden launched an economic public relations scheme. He calls it “Bidenomics.” The plan is meant to reverse voters’ negative perception of the nation’s direction.

According to a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll, 78 percent of voters believe Biden’s America is on the wrong track, increasing over 25 points since Biden took office. Just three in ten Americans say Biden’s economy is good, an AP-NORC Center poll recently found.

The public relations scheme of “Bidenomics” received favorable headlines from the establishment media, which always seem eager to help the administration stay on its talking points. “Embracing ‘Bidenomics,’ president seeks to turn insult into strength,” a Washington Post headline read.

But the positive headlines appear unable to overshadow a wave of “rough summer” storylines, as Punchbowl News put it. Below are five storylines that flooded the establishment media and derailed Biden’s latest push:

1) Supreme Court