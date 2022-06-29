Poll: 78% Believe Nation on Wrong Track, Up 27 Points Under Biden

Seventy-eight percent of voters believe President Joe Biden’s America is on the wrong track, increasing over 25 points since Biden took office, according to Wednesday’s Politico/Morning Consult poll.

While the number of voters who define themselves as Democrats rose by three percentage points (24-21 percent), the poll showed that only 22 percent of respondents believe the nation is headed in the right direction.

The belief that the nation is headed in the right direction has been declining during Biden’s presidency. In March, the poll found 69 percent said it was headed down the wrong track. In February, 66 percent said the nation was headed down the wrong track. Thirty-four percent said it was headed in the right direction.

In contrast, in late February of 2021, the month after Biden assumed office, 49 percent said the nation was headed in the right direction, while 51 percent said it was headed in the wrong direction, a 27-point difference from June’s polling.

The United States has been reeling under Biden’s leadership. Since his term began, the nation has suffered a greater number of coronavirus deaths, the deadly Afghan withdrawal, an invasion on the southern border, a fentanyl crisis, 40-year-high inflation, and record-high gas prices.

Only 16 percent strongly approve of Biden’s job performance, while 41 percent strongly disapprove, a 25-point differential.

According to the Republican State Leadership Committee’s poll released on Wednesday, the most important issues to Americans are inflation, the economy, and crime. The following are the top six issues:

High cost of living/inflation: 37 percent Economy in general: 16 percent Crime/violence: Nine percent Abortion: Eight percent Environment/climate change: Seven percent Guns: Seven percent

Additional polling shows a majority of voters believe Biden is unfit to be president and doubt his mental ability with 58 percent saying he should publicly disclose his mental health condition. A majority of voters expect Vice President Kamala Harris to assume the presidency before Biden’s first term is over.

The Politico poll sampled 2004 voters from June 24-26 with a two-point margin of error.