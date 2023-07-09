Chicago Moves Migrants Out of Police Station After Officers Are Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Officials in Chicago, Illinois, have moved more than three dozen border crossers and illegal aliens out of a police station in the city’s southwest side after allegations that officers were having sex with some of the new arrivals, including a teenage girl.

As Breitbart News reported, the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs has opened an investigation into a sexual misconduct allegation where an officer has been accused of having sex with and impregnating a teenage migrant girl. Other officers have also been accused of having sex with migrants at the police station.

RELATED VIDEO — Immigrants Make Camp, Scatter Belongings and Trash in Police Stations Around Chicago:

Rebecca Brannon, Independent Photojournalist/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

For the last three months, many of the thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens that have arrived in Chicago have stayed and slept inside the city’s police stations. Other migrants are living in the city’s taxpayer-funded shelter system that whistleblowers have called “secretive” and “shrouded in mystery and quietness.”

Since the sexual misconduct allegation, city officials loaded onto buses the roughly 40 border crossers and illegal aliens living in the southwest side police station and moved them to a different location.

The sexual misconduct allegations come after Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) and the Democrat-controlled city council approved $51 million in local taxpayer money to aid the more than 10,000 border crossers and illegal aliens that have arrived in the city since August of last year.

Chicago residents voiced strong opposition to the massive expenditure.

