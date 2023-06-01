Chicago, Illinois, Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) is celebrating the City Council’s approval to spend $51 million on newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens — against objections from local taxpayers who said their needs are being put last in favor of foreign nationals.

On Wednesday evening, the Democrat-controlled Chicago City Council voted 34-13 to spend $51 million on more than 10,000 border crossers and illegal aliens that have arrived in the city since August of last year.

Residents attended the city council meeting to voice their opposition.

“How dare this mayor and city council have the guts to give migrants $51 million,” one resident said. “I demand you to have the same passion and urgency to pass the City of Chicago Reparations Ordinance and also give us an office for black Americans, just like the Office of New Americans.”

2/4 Another angry resident, the Black Lives Matter Women of Faith founder, said of the migrant fund: "We need to take care of our community, we need to take care of our black community" @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/0yN3JnoTDA — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) May 31, 2023

Despite objections from taxpayers, Johnson celebrated the $51 million set to go to border crossers and illegal aliens as “critical” to new arrivals.

“Chicago is facing a humanitarian crisis as individuals and families continue to be sent here and other Democratic-led cities across the country without regard for their wellbeing,” Johnson said in a statement:

My administration will do everything in our power to support these new arrivals as they work to rebuild their lives in the U.S while still upholding our commitments to the residents of Chicago. This appropriation is critical to support our efforts to provide housing and services in the immediate future, and I will continue to advocate for additional state and federal funding for as long as needed. [Emphasis added]

Already, city officials have spent nearly $20 million since late August 2022 to provide shelter, food, and other resources to migrants arriving in Chicago. This is in addition to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) allocating $30 million to fund services for migrants.

By June, city officials said the costs of illegal immigration to taxpayers will exceed $100 million in less than a year.

