Report: Joe Biden Turns Anger, Abuse on Staff Behind Closed Doors

President Joe Biden has again been accused of delivering angry, abusive outbursts against his own staff when behind closed doors, a report Monday details.

Axios reporter Alex Thompson laid out the accusations in a piece headlined — “Old yeller: Biden’s private fury”

The story makes the point Biden likes to portray himself as a kindly figure given to eating ice cream and chatting to small children in public but in private he is reportedly prone to yelling invective. Thompson states:

Behind closed doors, Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast.

The president’s admonitions include: “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!” — according to current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts.

The article continues to paint a picture of a president at odds with his own staff and prone to yelling at them to get his own way. Senior and lower-level aides alike can be in Biden’s line of fire. “No one is safe,” said one administration official quoted by Axios.

Biden aides reportedly still talk about how angry he got at Jeff Zients, then the administration’s “COVID czar,” in late 2021 when there was a shortage of testing kits as the Omicron variant spread.

A spokesperson for Zients told Axios: “I’m not going to speak to what internal convos may or may not have happened between Jeff and the president.”

Some Biden aides are so confused by the outbursts they think the president should make them public, with the Axios report stating Biden’s closest confidants “think the president would be better off occasionally displaying his temper in public as a way to assuage voter concerns that the 80-year-old president is disengaged and too old for the office.”

The White House declined to comment to Axios for the piece.

This is not the first time Biden’s propensity for anger at those closest to him has been made public.

As Breitbart News reported, last year the president was accused of consistently struggling with anger outbursts when faced with unwanted questions — especially issues about the Biden family corruption.

Inflation, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, election integrity, and his own state of mental fitness have also inflamed Biden.