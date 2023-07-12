Breitbart News Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris is set to testify before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government next week.

The hearing will take place on July 20 at 9:00 a.m. EST and will dive into the federal government’s “role in censoring Americans, the Missouri v. Biden case, and Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech,” the committee announced.

Morris is a veteran reporter and editor best known for her groundbreaking coverage of Hunter Biden’s infamous “laptop from hell.”

Morris reported on Biden’s laptop in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election during her time as New York Post’s deputy politics editor. Morris’s report was ultimately censored en masse by big tech social media companies. The censorship brought big tech’s collusion with the federal government to the forefront of the conservative political worldview.

Establishment media outlets like Politico and the New York Times also smeared Morris’s report as “Russian misinformation,” and “baroque mythology.”

Ultimately, the corporate press admitted the authenticity of Biden’s laptop in 2022, nearly two years after Morris broke the story.

The GOP established the Weaponization Committee at the start of the 118th Congress in January. The committee set out to investigate big tech’s collusion with the federal government and alleged civil liberties violations by the Justice Department (DOJ) and FBI, among other issues.

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Louisiana Department of Justice Special Assistant Attorney General D. John Sauer will also testify at next week’s hearing.

