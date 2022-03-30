CNN Admits Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Authentic 532 Days After Initial Reporting

CNN finally admitted on Wednesday that Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” is authentic 532 days after the initial story broke on October 24, 2020 — notably calling it “Russian disinformation” and “made up” at the time.

“There are a lot of issues that the Justice Department are looking into, including, of course, this laptop – on the right-wing – has featured a lot of stories about Hunter Biden,” CNN’s Evan Perez acknowledged. “We know the FBI has possession of it and that they believe it is his laptop.”

“The contents are his [Hunter’s],” he said, noting Hunter’s “very, very bad” looking corruption in Ukraine when Joe Biden was vice president.

John Harwood also finally revealed, “Hunter Biden was trading on his father’s name to make a lot of money.”

CNN only admitted Hunter’s laptop is authentic after the New York Times acknowledged two weeks ago it was, indeed, Hunter’s. It took the Times nearly two years to acknowledge what was authenticated in 2020 by New York Post’s Emma-Jo Morris, who is now Breitbart News’s political editor.

Many at CNN, including Brian Stelter, suggested the laptop was “Russian disinformation” to likely protect Joe Biden from losing the 2020 election.

CNN former president Jeff Zucker also labeled Hunter’s laptop story as a “Breitbart… rabbit hole” and unworthy of coverage.

I do think, on the Breitbart, New York Post, Fox News rabbit hole of Hunter Biden which I don’t think anybody outside of that world understood. Last night, the Wall Street Journal reported that their review of all corporate records, showed no role for Joe Biden on the Chinese deal. And yes, I do put more credibility in the Wall Street Journal than I do in The New York Post.

As a whole, the media tried to twist the story in favor of Biden. In fact, 15 establishment media personalities claimed Hunter’s laptop emails were likely Russian propaganda. Perhaps most famously, CBS News reporter Lesley Stahl falsely told President Trump in 2020 that Hunter’s “laptop from hell” could not be verified.

“It can’t be verified,” Stahl claimed on national television.

Democrat senators and representatives even claimed before the 2020 election that Hunter’s authenticated laptop was a “debunked” “anti-Biden propaganda campaign” waged by Russia.

It seemed as if the media and fellow Democrats were taking their direction from the Biden campaign. Multiple times, Joe Biden refused to acknowledge that Hunter’s laptop contained damaging evidence, which could have sunk his campaign.

Instead, Joe Biden claimed the incriminating emails on Hunter’s laptop were instead just “a smear campaign” and “a bunch of garbage,” citing a Politico story written by Natasha Bertrand that claimed 51 former intel officials said the laptop was Russian disinformation. CNN has since hired Natasha Bertrand as a White House reporter.

After Joe Biden won the election, he simply laughed when asked about the laptop.

“I promise my Justice Department will be totally on its own making these judgments about how they should proceed,” he said smiling.

Hunter’s laptop is in the hands of the FBI. The agency is reportedly probing Hunter for tax fraud he may have committed when his father was chair of the Foreign Relations Committee and vice president.

