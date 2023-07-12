President Joe Biden’s repeated “despicable rejection” of his seventh grandchild is “disgusting behavior” and “indicative of the moral decay and depravity presently occupying the White House,” Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) exclusively told Breitbart News of Hunter Biden’s settled paternity dispute.

Joe Biden, who claimed he would restore integrity to the White House, refuses to acknowledge his seventh grandchild born to him by Lunden Roberts, the Arkansan mother of a love child sired by Hunter Biden.

“I have six grandchildren. And I’m crazy about them. I speak to them every single day, not a joke,” Biden falsely claimed outside the White House in April. “As a matter of fact, I just got finished going through the calls. And only one of them answered the phone.”

While running for president, Biden claimed his one rule in life is to take phone calls from his grandchildren.

“I’ve had a rule my entire life: No matter what’s happening, no matter how important the meeting, I’ll always answer a call from my grandchildren,” a Joe Biden tweet unearthed by Crane’s Communications Director Zach Kahler shows:

Just as long as the call isn’t coming from Arkansas. https://t.co/1HnLBsQbMx — Zach Kahler (@zakahler) July 10, 2023

Joe Biden’s rhetoric contradicts his carefully cultivated persona of a family man first and a politician second. While he often speaks of his son who passed away in Maryland and his devout love and support of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden refuses to acknowledge his son’s child in Arkansas.

Watch: Biden Spox DODGES Question on Hunter’s Illegitimate Child

The White House / YouTube

Crane told Breitbart News Joe Biden’s rejection of the grandchild goes beyond politics and is indicative of declining masculinity in American society.

“At a time when fatherlessness and a lack of traditional masculinity are devastating our society and corrupting our culture, the leader of our nation is brazenly casting aside his own four-year-old granddaughter,” he said.

“This disgusting behavior is indicative of the moral decay and depravity presently occupying the White House,” Crane said. “The Biden family and everyone employed by this administration should be ashamed to be associated with the despicable rejection of an innocent child.”

Throughout the 2020 election cycle, Joe Biden claimed more than five times he would “restore” integrity and decency to the White House.

“We need to restore the integrity of the presidency, of the office of the presidency … my job is to just go out and make the case why [Trump] doesn’t deserve to be president,” he said.

Crane told Breitbart Joe Biden’s words are simply a betrayal of the American people.

“After bragging about ‘restoring honor and decency to the White House,’ the president’s refusal to acknowledge Hunter’s daughter is a betrayal not only of his own flesh and blood but one of the American people,” Crane said.

“We’re all created in the image of God, and every child — whether planned or not — deserves to be loved and acknowledged,” he added.

Watch: Biden’s Press Sec DODGES When Asked if Joe Acknowledges His Illegitimate Grandchild

The White House / YouTube

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.