Survey: Biden Approval Nears Lowest of His Presidency

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is nearing the lowest of his entire presidency, July’s IBD/TIPP Poll found.

The survey found 38 percent of U.S. adults approving of Biden’s handling of the presidency, compared to 51 percent who disapprove. In other words, the 80-year-old has a net approval of -13, greater than his -11 approval in June and -6 in May, when 43 percent disapproved of his job performance.

The poll attributed some of the decline to a loss of support within Biden’s base over the past several months. In March, for instance, 83 percent of Democrats approved of Biden’s job performance, and ten percent disapproved. In July, 19 percent disapproved of Biden — a nine point increase.

Meanwhile, more Republicans are disapproving of Biden, jumping from 85 percent disapproving two months ago to 89 percent disapproving now.

While Biden’s approval by independents has somewhat improved, a majority, 56 percent, still disapprove of him. Biden is also failing to win Americans over on policy, as most – 51 percent – disapprove of his handling of the economy.

Further, Biden’s approval among college graduates has slipped in the wake of the Supreme Court nixing his administration’s student loan debt transfer. In May, 55 percent of college graduates approved of Biden, and that figure dropped to 52 percent in June and 48 percent in July. The final figure followed the Supreme Court striking down the debt transfer.

The survey was taken July 5-9, 2023, among 1,341 adults. It has a +/- 2.7 percent margin of error.

It coincides with reports of Biden exhibiting abusive outbursts against staff behind closed doors, as detailed in an Axios piece on Monday.

Despite Biden attempting to portray himself as a friendly older gentleman who enjoys ice cream, the report asserts that behind closed doors, Biden “has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him.”

Per the report:

The president’s admonitions include: “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!” — according to current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts.

All the while, Biden continues to dismiss inquiries into the questionable business practices of his son, Hunter, and his own alleged involvement.

Meanwhile, a recent Echelon Insights survey found Trump leading Biden in swing states by eight points.