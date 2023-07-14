When he and the woman got out of the vehicle and deputies began issuing citations, the now ex-commissioner reportedly told officers who he was and asked if they could help him, according to Capt. Jason Bates.

Along with a misdemeanor citation for indecent obscene conduct, Ferguson’s truck was towed from the scene.

“A title or position doesn’t make them above the law,” Bates told Fox 2 when speaking of the incident.

Ferguson claimed the allegations are a misunderstanding and he “has nothing to hide.” The man also claimed he did not know the woman, who he said jumped into his truck and “just pulled up right on me,” according to the New York Post.

An image shows Ferguson with his wife:

A member of the Detroit Police Board of Commissioners has resigned in disgrace after he was caught in the act with a prostitute in his car — then asked officers if they could “help him out.” https://t.co/FDsZchnuEe pic.twitter.com/Tc3Sg94h3m — New York Post Breaking News (@nypostnews) July 13, 2023

Ferguson initially said he would continue on the board, but skip the next several meetings. However, he then decided to resign, a statement issued on Thursday said.

According to Fox 2, the idea behind the Board of Police Commissioners is to provide oversight for police officer conduct.

“Now, it is a Detroit Police Commissioner whose conduct is in question,” a reporter for the outlet said Thursday:

Per the report, Ferguson claimed the woman hopped into his vehicle and he was “trying to kick her out.”

When asked if the resignation was the only way to move forward, one of his colleagues on the board told Click on Detroit, “Of course.”

“I mean, I’ve been an admirer of the fact that he did just that. I think it was the right thing to do,” Vice Chair Rev. Jim Holley said.