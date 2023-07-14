Detroit Police Commissioner Bryan Ferguson resigned Thursday after being accused of having sex with a prostitute in his vehicle.
At the scene, Ferguson allegedly asked a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy “Can you help me out?” the Detroit News reported Thursday.
In Ferguson’s statement, he said “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Detroit in police oversight.”
“After further consideration of the best interests of my family and the board, I am choosing to resign. Again, I admonish the board and the public to remain focused on the important work of oversight, transparency and accountability,” he concluded.
The initial incident occurred Wednesday morning when undercover narcotics and morality squad officers noticed Ferguson in his truck in the city’s northwest area.
