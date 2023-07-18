A female National Guard recruit considered resigning after being forced to shower with a transgender person identifying as a woman who still had male genitalia, according to a report.

According to Fox News Digital, an 18-year-old military recruit was forced to not only shower with the biological male, but she was forced to sleep in between “two individuals who were supposedly changing from male to female.”

The recruit reported significant distress about the matter.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) brought up the story during a hearing last week.

“I’m aware of a situation; it was just brought to my attention — a young woman in the South Dakota National Guard experienced a situation at basic training, where she was sleeping in open bays and showering with biological males who had not had gender reassignment surgery, but were documented as females because they have begun the drug therapy process,” he said.

“This 18-year-old girl was uncomfortable with her situation, but had limited options on how to deal with it. If she raised her hand, she feared she’d be targeted for retaliation. She could have recycled which would have delayed her freshman college start and would not have provided a guarantee of a different situation. She could request to leave the Guard for religious purposes and not be able to pursue her dream of serving our country,” he added.

Rounds was asking the Biden administration’s nominee for chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen. CQ Brown, how he would deal with this situation if confirmed by the Senate.

Brown responded, “Sir, one of the things I’ve thought about in, throughout my career — as you’re being inclusive, you also don’t want to make other individuals uncomfortable. And so there’s a reason as we look at our policies and our approaches and get feedback like this, we have to take a look to see if we can improve on our, how we approach situations like this. And as I’ve done as the service chief has done throughout my career, if confirmed, I will continue to do so,” he said.

Rounds told Fox News Digital that he heard about the matter from the attorney general of the South Dakota National Guard.

“He had contacted our office very concerned about the information he had received from the recruit,” Rounds told the outlet. “The respect that this young recruit should have received and the privacy that she should have had, she was being deprived of.”

The Pentagon said in a statement to Fox News Digital:

DoD policy is that all Service members must be treated with dignity and respect. We would encourage any troop who’s feeling uncomfortable or has concerns about privacy in shared spaces to work through their chain of command. Commanders may employ reasonable accommodations to respect the privacy interests of Service members.

Rounds said the recruit being put in such an uncomfortable position by Biden’s “woke agenda” is “one of the reasons why we’re not meeting our recruitment goals now.”

“This seems to be a direct correlation between when the President of the United States issued the executive order making these changes and directing the Department of Defense to integrate…individuals who were transgender and how they should be perceived within the military,” Rounds said.

As Joe Biden continues the woke-ification of the U.S. military, China's defense budget for 2022 is expected to grow by "about seven percent" compared to last year. https://t.co/OsLhpqCgvn — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 6, 2022

“Most of the focus is on the transgender individuals, not on the individuals who are working with them,” he added.

He told Fox News Digital that he has received a request for a call from Brown, who wanted more information.

“I’ve already received a phone call from General Brown. He wants to discuss specifically this case. He wants more information. And I will take that call this next week from him, and we’ll see which direction he is recommending should he be confirmed as the chief of staff for the Department of Defense,” Rounds said.

