Donald Trump Jr. highlighted the hypocrisy of the swamp during an interview with Breitbart News on Saturday, noting that if he were “within 1,000 miles of D.C.” when cocaine was found in the White House, “it would be a real problem.”

When asked how the cocaine incident at the White House would be different if former President Donald Trump were in office, Donald Trump Jr. said it would likely be treated much, much differently.

“I have a feeling,” he began during an exclusive interview at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. “I have a feeling that if I was within 1,000 miles of D.C. when cocaine was found, it would be a real problem.”

“But I’d also be in trouble for smoking crack on video. I’d be in trouble for taking a billion from China. I’d be in trouble for taking no-show jobs in Ukraine, influencing our foreign policy,” he said, alluding to actions taken by Hunter Biden.

“Like these would be questions — rightfully so by the way — that would be asked by our media. The silence is deafening. I had half of Twitter trying to blame me for the cocaine in the White House. I haven’t been there in three years,” he explained, demonstrating the sheer hypocrisy. “I’m trying to figure that one out.”

Notably, the interview followed the Secret Service announcing it was unable to identify who smuggled cocaine into the White House earlier in the month.

“But, you know, I guess I’m high energy,” he joked. “Not really cocaine-fueled like Hunter, but you know, they blame me, but the world’s most famous crackhead was there. They can’t find anything in the most monitored, most secure facility in the world.”

“If you believe that, I got a lot I can sell you,” he added.

WATCH the full interview below: