Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) will soon house single adult male border crossers and illegal aliens in a closed hospital on the city’s South Side, despite opposition from residents and warnings that some could be gang members.

More than 11,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, since August of last year. In recent months, Johnson and the Democrat-controlled city council approved $51 million in taxpayer funding to provide newly arrived migrants with housing and social services.

A new plan will see about 150 single male adult border crossers and illegal aliens, released into the United States interior from the southern border, housed in the Near South Health Center, which closed officially a few months prior.

Local reports from Block Club Chicago detail the fierce opposition South Side residents have to the city using their community as a dumping ground for border crossers and illegal aliens. One resident blasted city officials for giving residents only a day’s notice about the plan.

“The community should have had some type of input about where you’re putting people in our communities,” a resident said, while another noted that the community’s limited resources are being siphoned from residents and given to newly arrived migrants.

Tyrone Muhammad, a local activist who opposes the city’s facilitating illegal immigration, said he is concerned that some of the single adult male border crossers and illegal aliens could be “former gang members.”

It is not the first time Chicagoans have felt ignored.

In May, Johnson had the Wilbur Wright College filled with more than 300 border crossers and illegal aliens, even as Northwest Side residents overwhelmingly opposed the plan.

“It seems this whole thing was dumped on us,” one resident said. “We pay taxes in this district and we should have been told what’s going on and why.”

“They can just roam the neighborhood. We have seniors, children, disabled. Do all these people have background checks?” another resident stated. “… this is an absolute slap in the face to those who came here legally.”

