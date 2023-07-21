Media Blackout: Corporate Media Ignore Hunter Biden Revelations

Most corporate media outlets completely ignored bombshell revelations on Thursday involving allegations that Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden were involved in a bribery scheme in 2015 and 2016.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Thursday released an unclassified FBI document that memorialized a conversation between the FBI and one of their trusted informants, who passed on to the FBI detailed allegations from the founder of the Ukrainian natural gas and oil company who employed Hunter Biden, that Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden were both involved in a bribery scheme.

Despite the high-profile nature of the event, most corporate news media outlets ignored it.

The New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal (WSJ) did not cover the release of the document, although the WSJ did run an opinion piece.

ABC News, CBS News, and NBC News did not cover the release on their nightly broadcast that evening or on their morning shows the next day, according to Newsbusters. By contrast, Fox News’s nightly newscast led with the story on Thursday.

Newsbusters said in its story:

On Thursday, the “big three” of ABC, CBS, and NBC kept their viewers in the dark on a major storyline of the 2024 presidential election as Senator Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) office released a rumored form from an FBI confidential source alleging the Biden family coerced the Burisma CEO to shovel them millions if then-Vice President Biden could have Ukraine’s top prosecutor fired (which he did).

⚠️ Election Interference: @ABC, @CBSNews, and @NBCNews are ignoring @ChuckGrassley's FBI source alleging the Biden family coerced the Burisma CEO to shovel them millions if then-VP Biden could have Ukraine’s top prosecutor fired (which he did). https://t.co/lxdDeE24B6 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) July 21, 2023

There were digital stories on NBC News and ABC News’ websites, but CBS News’s website did not appear to cover the document.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe anchors on Friday mentioned the release of the document, but mocked it. Its website did not run a story.

CNN’s website did not cover the document until Friday, and its story downplayed the allegations.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.