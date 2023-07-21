Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in jeopardy of losing his 2028 frontrunner status, senior editor of Human Events Jack Posobiec told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Breitbart News asked Posobiec about DeSantis, whom many viewed as the heir apparent for 2028, and the prospect that his current presidential bid could negatively affect his future political endeavors — a point former President Donald Trump has made on social media, asserting that DeSantis is “hurting himself very badly for 2028.”

“I asked myself the same question all the time,” Posobiec said when asked why DeSantis possibly jeopardized his future by running against former President Donald Trump.

He briefly spoke about the DeSantis campaign’s seeming strategy of copying and pasting his Florida policies into each state and expecting the same successful result that he has seen in his own state.

“That’s missing the key fundamentals. The key fundamentals that Iowa is a different state than the Rust Belt in general, the Midwest is different,” he began.

“The Rust Belt maybe doesn’t care so much about the culture wars as a Florida voter or southern voter does. Maybe they care about the economy. Maybe they care about trade. Maybe they care about immigration issues, which as a governor, it’s hard to kind of touch because they are particularly more foreign policy,” he acknowledged, noting the need for “multiple pillars” in the campaign, not just focusing on wokeness, despite its appeal to Republicans in the polls.

“And they fashioned their entire campaign against this one pillar that may work with certain demographics of the country, certain regions, but not everywhere,” he explained, reminding viewers that he is a social conservative who believes DeSantis has been great on pro-life issues and wokeness.

“I can’t think of anything he’s done that I specifically disagree with. But when it comes to my political analysis hat, and putting that on and understanding the way movements ebb and flow, I think the Republican electorate very much wants to see another Trump run,” he added, mentioning again that it does not seem like the DeSantis campaign has done its homework on what works in other parts of the country.

“This is why you’re seeing these margins that are now being run up in places like New Hampshire, which functions like — almost like the Rust Belt, the Granite State up there, in places like even now, Florida, where he’s down 20 points in certain polls. That was the FAU poll,” he noted.

“So for 2028, yes, I think at this point, he [DeSantis] is in jeopardy of losing that frontrunner status. And on his current trajectory, depending on if he’s able to pivot, depending on if he’s able to stem the bleeding of cash and staff that he’s doing right now, you could end up like Ted Cruz, you know, or you could end up like Scott Walker, who is, you know, basically a cable news commentator at this point,” he added.

WATCH the full interview with Jack Posobiec below: