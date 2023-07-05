Donald Trump: Ron DeSantis ‘Hurting Himself Very Badly for 2028’

Former President Donald Trump believes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hurting any potential 2028 presidential prospects, criticizing the presidential hopeful following the governor’s recent appearance in New Hampshire.

“Ron DeSanctimonious is getting absolutely ‘demolished’ for yesterday’s performance in New Hampshire,” Trump stated in a Truth Social post.

“No crowds, no enthusiasm, no interest. His Campaign is in total disarray. He’s hurting himself very badly for 2028. See, loyalty does matter with Patriots!” Trump exclaimed.

Trump’s criticism follows DeSantis and his family spending the Fourth of July in New Hampshire, marching in the Fourth of July parades in both Wolfeboro and Merrimack, alongside his family.

It literally rained on his parade. Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey and daughter Madison, get soaked marching in New Hampshire parade. pic.twitter.com/TSMZH8XCJF — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 4, 2023

The DeSantis campaign, of course, had a very different take, asserting that “enthusiasm was high” despite the rainy day.

Meanwhile, Trump has received criticism from the establishment media and rivals for not campaigning in the same manner on Independence Day. Trump 2024 campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung, however, asserted that Trump did, in fact, participate in Independence Day weekend, particularly with his massive rally held in South Carolina on Saturday, which reportedly drew an estimated 50,000 people.

“His campaign will have an overwhelming presence in various parades and patriotic events in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, engaging with voters and Americans who are sick of Joe Biden’s failed leadership,” Cheung told the New York Times.

Despite the efforts of his rivals, Trump is continuing to dominate in national and state-level polls, including the early primary state of New Hampshire. A recent Anselm College Survey Center poll found Trump with a 28-point lead in the state.

New Hampshire 2024: Trump holds 28-point lead for Republican Nomination Trump 47% (+5 from March)

DeSantis 19% (-10)

Christie 6% (+5)

Haley 5% (+1)

Scott 4% (+3)

Ramaswamy 2% (-1)

Pence 2%

Hutchinson 2%

Burgum 2% @SaintAnselmPoll | June 21-23 | RVshttps://t.co/G0YO9hlM65 pic.twitter.com/vR7jeUqt9D — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 27, 2023

Steve Cortes, a former Donald Trump supporter who advises the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, recently admitted the DeSantis campaign has an uphill battle in the primary against Trump, whom he described as the current “runaway frontrunner.”

“Right now in national polling we are way behind, I’ll be the first to admit that,” he said during a Twitter Spaces discussion over the weekend. “We’re down double digits, we have work to do.”

Meanwhile, Casey DeSantis is expected to appear at a Mamas for DeSantis event in Johnston, Iowa, alongside Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday as the DeSantis campaign continues to focus on early primary states.