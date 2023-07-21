Florida Grows Republican Base with over Half a Million More Registered Voters than Democrats

Florida now has over half a million more Republican registered voters than Democrats, the most recent data from the Florida Division of Elections shows.

As of June 30, the Republican Party of Florida has 5,263,269 active registered voters in the Sunshine State. Democrats have 4,721,471 registered voters. In other words, Republicans have an advantage of over half a million voters, or 541,798.

As of May 31, Republicans led Democrats by 496,150 voters, pointing to a 45,648 increase in the last month.

Florida Voter Registration Edge: Dec. 2018: 🔵 Dem +257,175 Dec. 2019: 🔵 Dem +225,115 Dec. 2020: 🔵 Dem +97,215 Dec. 2021: 🔴 GOP +43,101 June 2023: 🔴 GOP +496,150 JULY 2023: 🔴 GOP +541,798 Net Gain since Dec. 2018: GOP +797,973https://t.co/PCqkPPBFo2 pic.twitter.com/Ue9vf390uI — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 16, 2023

“Another month, another MASSIVE increase in Republican Party Voter Registration advantage over the Democrat Party,” Christian Ziegler, chair of the Republican Party of Florida, celebrated.

“As of June 30, 2023, Republicans now hold a 541,798 voter registration advantage over Democrats in Florida! America’s #1 State is becoming more RED by the day!” he added.

Another month, another MASSIVE increase in Republican Party Voter Registration advantage over the Democrat Party. As of June 30, 2023, Republicans now hold a 541,798 voter registration advantage over Democrats in Florida! America's #1 State is becoming more RED by the day! pic.twitter.com/DouWQQ7MGP — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) July 17, 2023

😎😎😎 And we’re just warming up. RT https://t.co/XyCtgTXP1X — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) July 19, 2023

Republicans made history for the first time in the state in November 2021, surpassing Democrats in terms of voter registration for the first time. That trend has continued well through the midterm elections. At that time, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that, on Election Day, Republicans would have 300,000 more registered voters than Democrats.

“Here’s what I can tell you. When I was standing here four years ago, preparing for the governor’s election, this state had almost 300,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans. And we had never in the history of Florida — prior to me being elected governor — had more registered Republicans and Democrats,” DeSantis said at the time.

Last month, the Republican Party of Florida shared additional data showing that the Republican wave in Florida “grows stronger,” noting that 14 counties alone have flipped from blue to red since 2018.

The Republican wave in Florida grows stronger, leaving Democrats struggling to keep up. 👇 pic.twitter.com/n7Odt3ZG1u — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) June 21, 2023

The increase comes as the Republican Party of Florida celebrates the state of the economy in the Sunshine State — a draw for many — boasting that Florida has the highest number of small businesses in any state.

The latest Florida Atlantic University Mainstreet PolCom Lab survey found former President Trump as the favorite GOP candidate in Florida, leading by 20 points.