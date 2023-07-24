Tens of thousands of illegal aliens across Massachusetts are rushing to secure driver’s licenses after voters approved a law to extend driving privileges to those in the United States illegally.

Data from the state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), published by Chris Van Buskirk of the Boston Herald, shows that about 100,000 requests for appointments to get a learner’s permit have been placed since July 1, when the law took effect.

The majority, tens of thousands, of those requests are likely illegal aliens who were given the right to a driver’s license in Massachusetts after voters approved the law in a statewide ballot initiative late last year.

With the passage of the law, Massachusetts became the 17th state to provide driver’s licenses to illegal aliens — joining California, New York, Colorado, and Connecticut, among others.

In the first four years of the law, state officials have said they expect close to 300,000 illegal aliens in Massachusetts to apply for driver’s licenses. Overall, the law will cost taxpayers at least $28 million to implement.

Last year, 19-year-old illegal alien Everton Candido became the face of the driver’s license initiative after he was arrested for allegedly killing 77-year-old Walter Wishoski Jr., a veteran of the Army National Guard who was born and raised in Malden, Massachusetts, in a fatal crash when Candido was driving without a license.

The open borders lobby, with the help of elected Democrats, has made securing driver’s licenses for illegal aliens a key fixture of their agenda to eliminate privileges meant solely for American citizens and legal immigrants.

Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens are vital for the open borders lobby because often when illegal aliens are pulled over by local police, driving without a driver’s license is the first criminal charge that can put them in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody for arrest and deportation.

Today, about 316,000 illegal aliens reside in Massachusetts.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.