Massachusetts voters approved a new law that will give driver’s licenses to tens of thousands of illegal aliens living in the sanctuary state over the next three years.

On Tuesday, voters in Massachusetts were asked whether they wanted to uphold a newly passed Democrat law that will begin providing driver’s licenses to illegal aliens in 2023. Up to 85,000 illegal aliens are expected to secure licenses by 2026.

As Breitbart News had reported, a grassroots effort had convened — including local activists and Angel Families — to get the question put on the statewide ballot and then to ensure the law was defeated.

Ultimately, with over 90 percent of precincts reporting, more than 1.2 million Massachusetts voters voted to uphold the driver’s license law while a little more than a million voted to stop the law from going into effect.

With the passage of the law, Massachusetts becomes the 17th state to provide driver’s licenses to illegal aliens — joining California, New York, Colorado, and Connecticut, among others.

In May, Gov. Charlie Baker (R) vetoed the legislation that allows eligible illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses in Massachusetts. Democrats, with majorities in the state legislature, overrode Baker’s veto, putting the legislation on track to become law.

Before Tuesday’s election, 19-year-old illegal alien Everton Candido had become the face of the driver’s license law after he was arrested for allegedly killing 77-year-old Walter Wishoski Jr., a veteran of the Army National Guard who was born and raised in Malden, Massachusetts.

Candido, who was driving without a license, allegedly killed Wishoski in a fatal crash.

The open borders lobby, with the help of elected Democrats, has made securing driver’s licenses for illegal aliens a key fixture of their agenda to eliminate privileges meant solely for American citizens and legal immigrants.

Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens are vital for the open borders lobby because often when illegal aliens are pulled over by local police, driving without a driver’s license is the first criminal charge that can put them in ICE custody for arrest and deportation.

In fiscal year 2020, ICE agents arrested tens of thousands of illegal aliens who were charged or convicted of drunk driving and tens of thousands more who were charged or convicted of traffic offenses.

Today, nearly 300,000 illegal aliens reside in Massachusetts.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.