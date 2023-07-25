Former deputy counsel to then-Vice President Joe Biden, Alexander Mackler, served as an assistant United States attorney of Delaware alongside Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf, who worked on the criminal probe into Hunter Biden and allegedly prevented investigators from asking about “the big guy.”

Mackler’s history with Joe Biden includes being the campaign manager for Beau Biden in his successful 2010 run for Delaware Attorney General. Joe Biden then appointed Mackler as deputy counsel to the vice president from September 2014 to August 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mackler then moved on to serve as an assistant United States attorney of Delaware alongside Wolf from 2016 to 2019. During those years, Mackler and Hunter Biden remained in close communication, according to the “Laptop from Hell.”

In 2018, Mackler sent Hunter Biden an email to catch up:

I just finished a hellacious couple months in court. Now that I have a chance to breathe, was wondering how life is on your end. Last you told me you were out in LA. Gimme a call sometime we can catch up. Love you brother.

In October 2016, he told Hunter Biden he was thinking of him:

Haven’t heard from you in awhile, and I’m thinking of you. Anytime you’re in DC and want to say hi, let me know. Love ya.

Mackler’s relationship with Hunter Biden is noteworthy because Mackler served with Wolf at the Delaware Department of Justice during the probe into Hunter Biden. They also worked a drug and firearm case together. But at this time, there is no direct link that Mackler interfered in the Hunter Biden probe.

However, IRS agent whistleblowers allege Wolf refused to allow investigators to ask about Joe Biden being “the big guy.” They also claim Wolf cautioned the investigation team from searching Joe Biden’s guest house in Delaware for evidence against Hunter Biden because of “optics.”

They also contend the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations were a part of the Hunter Biden criminal probe, warranting a special counsel, but that Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to name one, preventing a degree of separation between Joe Biden and his DOJ.

