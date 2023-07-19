The IRS agent whistleblower testimonies before the House Oversight Committee did not offer one piece of evidence proving any wrongdoing by President Joe Biden in the Hunter Biden criminal tax case, White House spokesman Ian Sams alleged.

IRS agent whistleblowers on Wednesday told the Oversight Committee the Justice Department’s (DOJ) criminal probe into Hunter Biden was tainted by political influence.

Based on IRS whistleblower testimonies, some Republicans believe Hunter Biden received a sweetheart deal because of political interference. Hunter Biden agreed in June to only plead guilty to two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws.

Among the allegations, whistleblowers allege the FBI’s investigation forewarned Hunter Biden of any future searches for materials that could be used as evidence.

Moreover, they say the DOJ twice prevented United States Attorney David Weiss from bringing stronger charges against Hunter Biden, that Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to name a special counsel in the tax investigation — which could have provided a degree of separation between Joe Biden and his Justice Department — and that the IRS recommended charges against Hunter Biden that were not approved by Garland.

“Despite years of obsession and countless wasted taxpayer dollars on a wild goose chase, the @HouseGOP hasn’t offered a single credible piece of evidence of wrongdoing by the President,” Sams posted on Twitter. “This waste of time reflects the extraordinarily misplaced priorities of House Rs.”

But the whistleblower testimonies do mention Joe Biden as the “big guy.”

They alleged Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf refused to allow investigators to ask about Joe Biden being “the big guy.” Wolf also allegedly cautioned the investigation team from searching Joe Biden’s guest house in Delaware for evidence against Hunter Biden because of “optics.”

In addition, the whistleblowers allege Hunter Biden demanded in 2017 to be paid by a Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked Chinese businessman while Joe Biden was “sitting” next to him in a room, and that investigators wanted to obtain the location data to confirm Joe Biden was in the room. But there is no confidence the FBI obtained that data.

“The Bidens are the best I know at doing exactly what the chairman wants from this partnership,” Hunter Biden told a CEFC associate in a 2017 WhatsApp exchange.

A few days prior, Hunter told a second CEFC associate in another WhatsApp message:

I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.

Two lawyers representing Hunter Biden previously refused to deny the contents of the texts as Hunter Biden’s.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.