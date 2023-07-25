A Gallup poll released Tuesday showed that only 29% of Democrats express “extreme pride in being American,” compared to 60% of Republicans.

“Party identification remains the greatest demographic differentiator in expressions of national pride, and Republicans have been consistently more likely than Democrats and independents to express pride in being American throughout the trend,” a Gallup summary of the poll said.

“That gap has been particularly pronounced since 2018, with more than twice as many Republicans as Democrats saying they are extremely proud. Republicans are also nearly twice as likely as independents to express the highest degree of pride,” it said.

The poll also showed that only 18% of Americans ages 18-34 say they are extremely proud to be American. According to the poll, younger adults of all parties were “significantly less proud” than older adults.

Overall, 39% of American adults are extremely proud to be American, which is only one percentage point above last year’s record low, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted last month, between June 1-22.

The poll caught the attention of one Republican congressman, Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO), who tweeted:

This story should concern everyone. As a country, we must inspire our young people to greatness and rekindle their belief in the idea of America – that it is the shining city on a hill.

This story should concern everyone. As a country, we must inspire our young people to greatness and rekindle their belief in the idea of America – that it is the shining city on a hill.https://t.co/Eqx5Xc6V7j — Mark Alford (@RepMarkAlford) July 25, 2023

These numbers are down from January 2001, when 55% of U.S. adults were extremely proud to be American. That sentiment spiked to between 65% and 70% in the wake of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against America.

However, after 2005, the percentage began declining, but remained a majority through 2017. In 2018, that level dropped to an average of 42%.

Gallup noted that the numbers are less bleak when those who are “extremely” and “very proud” are combined — which would be about two-thirds of U.S. adults overall.

The numbers coincide with a military recruitment crisis, with only 9% of Americans aged 18-27 willing and able to serve.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.