Report: Gov. Ron DeSantis Involved in Car Accident

Ron DeSantis
Brandon Bell/Getty
Hannah Bleau

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident Tuesday morning in Chattanooga, Tennessee, while on the campaign trail but is unharmed, according to his spokesperson.

Bryan Griffin, DeSantis’s press secretary, confirmed the accident with few details.

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” he told Fox News, confirming that neither DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, nor members of his team are injured.

“He and his team are uninjured,” he continued. “We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”

Further details remain unclear at this time.

More to come…

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.