Report: Gov. Ron DeSantis Involved in Car Accident

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident Tuesday morning in Chattanooga, Tennessee, while on the campaign trail but is unharmed, according to his spokesperson.

Bryan Griffin, DeSantis’s press secretary, confirmed the accident with few details.

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” he told Fox News, confirming that neither DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, nor members of his team are injured.

“He and his team are uninjured,” he continued. “We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”

*DESANTIS INVOLVED IN CAR ACCIDENT, BUT NOT INJURED: FOX NEWS — zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 25, 2023

Ron DeSantis was in a car accident while traveling to event in Chattanooga, Tennessee pic.twitter.com/TWbpM1ZJYY — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarliBonnita) July 25, 2023

Further details remain unclear at this time.

More to come…