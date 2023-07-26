President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, could be jailed if he consumes any drugs or alcohol, according to the conditions of his release signed by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Biden appeared in federal court in Delaware on Wednesday, where he was expected to enter a guilty plea as part of a deal negotiated between his lawyers and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) arising out of charges of illegally possessing a handgun and failing to pay two years’ worth of federal taxes.

However, the plea deal fell apart after Judge Noreika questioned whether the deal covered future charges from the DOJ’s ongoing investigation into the first son. The plea deal would have reportedly given Biden “broad immunity from prosecution in perpetuity.”

As Breitbart News reported:

The original plea deal fell apart after the judge questioned if it covered future potential charges of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation. The prosecution reportedly said the deal did not include any alleged Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations. MSNBC reported the court took a ten-minute recess to determine if the two parties could quickly come to an agreement. When the deal got back on track, reports indicated it would “be more limited in scope,” only including specific charges related to tax and gun wronging. “The two sides have agreed that this deal does not shield him from potential future charges,” CNN reported. But the judge said she was not ready to accept the plea deal and asked both the prosecutor and Hunter Biden to submit additional briefs, according to reporters inside the courthouse.

As a result, Biden entered a not guilty plea and will have to return to court in the future while his legal team negotiates a new plea deal with federal prosecutors.

As part of Biden’s release conditions, he could be prosecuted for contempt of court and face potential jail time if he consumes alcohol or drugs, including marijuana.

Biden has been open about his past drug use, which included an addition to crack cocaine.

Interestingly, Biden arrived in court on Wednesday alongside one of his attorneys, Kevin Morris, who was photographed last week smoking from a bong in broad daylight during a visit from Biden.

Biden must “continue or actively seek employment” as part of his release conditions. He also must tell the court “in writing” about “all international travel plans.”

Biden could be required to submit to random drug and alcohol testing to ensure his compliance with his terms of release as well.

“Testing may be used with random frequency and may include urine testing, the wearing of a sweat patch, a remote alcohol testing system, and/or any form of prohibited substance screening or testing,” the release condition say, which were signed by both Noreika and Biden. “The defendant must not obstruct, attempt to obstruct, or tamper with the efficiency and accuracy of prohibited substance screening or testing.”

BREAKING: Judge Maryellen Noreika is not messing around as she is now threatening to have Hunter Biden arrested if he fails to comply with new conditions. If Hunter consumes alcohol or drugs including marijuana, he will be arrested & be prosecuted for contempt of court. This… pic.twitter.com/k6MEIfH2xC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 26, 2023

Biden could also be directed to “participate in a program of inpatient or outpatient substance abuse therapy and counseling,” according to the release conditions.

“Violating any of the foregoing conditions of release may result in the immediate issuance of a warrant for your arrest, a revocation of your release, an order of detention, a forfeiture of any bond, and a prosecution for contempt of court and could result in imprisonment, a fine, or both,” the conditions of release said.

