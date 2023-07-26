Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty After Plea Deal Falls Apart

Hunter Biden pled not guilty on Wednesday to gun and tax charges, refusing to accept a new plea deal laid out by prosecutors.

The original plea deal fell apart after the judge questioned if it covered future potential charges of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation. The prosecution reportedly said the deal did not include any alleged Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations.

MSNBC reported the court took a ten-minute recess to determine if the two parties could quickly come to an agreement. When the deal got back on track, reports indicated it would “be more limited in scope,” only including specific charges related to tax and gun wronging. “The two sides have agreed that this deal does not shield him from potential future charges,” CNN reported.

But the judge said she was not ready to accept the plea deal and asked both the prosecutor and Hunter Biden to submit additional briefs, according to reporters inside the courthouse. The parties will have to return to court in the future.

The hearing ended with Hunter Biden pleading not guilty.

Sen. Josh Hawley told CNN the high court drama shows the plea “sweetheart” deal was flawed, and additional charges could be brought:

It’s very telling that the judge intervened here and said basically, ‘No, I’m not going to approve some sweeping blanket deal.’ … I mean, that tells you the court has serious concerns about other potential charges here, and also the scope of the deal, which has seemed outrageous from the beginning.

“This, I think, signals that they’re [sic] still very much potential for prosecution forward,” he added.

U.S. prosecutor David Weiss admitted in July that the FBI informant form alleging the Biden family bribes is part of an ongoing investigation.

Last month, Chris Clark, Hunter Biden’s attorney, appeared to have a different understanding of the status of the case. He said the plea deal meant no further charges in the future could be brought outside the of it.

What the deal includes and excludes is important because of IRS whistleblower allegations. They contend FARA violations were a part of the Hunter Biden criminal probe, warranting a special counsel.