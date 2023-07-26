The New Mexico government is reportedly referring women seeking to terminate their pregnancies to the Satanic Temple’s TST Health, which offers an “abortion ritual,” according to the New Mexico Alliance for Life.

In a press release on Tuesday, the New Mexico Alliance for Life announced that it has discovered that the state is actively referring women to the Satanic Temple Health (TST Health) via the state’s hotline, which is funded by taxpayers. The pro-life organization discovered this through what it described as a public records inspection.

The Satanic Temple’s TST Health, described as a “collaborative of reproductive rights advocates and abortion care providers contracted and directed by The Satanic Temple to advance its Reproductive Religious Rights Campaign,” openly boasts of its goal to expand access for mothers to end the lives of their unborn children. Earlier this year, the Satanic Temple touted the creation of the “world’s first religious abortion clinic,” which includes offerings of “abortion rituals.”

As Breitbart News detailed:

TST Health describes the “Abortion Ritual” as a “protective rite” designed to “cast off unwanted feelings” associated with taking the life of an unborn child. According to TST Health, the ritual involves spoken words exclusively and includes reciting the third tenet of the Satanic Temple — “One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone” — and the fifth — “Beliefs should conform to one’s best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one’s beliefs.”

A baby’s heartbeat begins around 21 days, and the child can begin to feel pain in the first trimester, when many abortions take place. Additionally, brainwave activity begins at six weeks, as the child begins to develop their limbs and organs. Ironically, the Satanic Temple does not appear to overtly acknowledge these realities, despite its so-called commitment to science.

The online clinic, which the Satanic Temple crassly named “Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic,” opened earlier this year and offers abortion medication to those living in New Mexico; pro-abortion Governor Lujan-Grisham (D) appears to approve of the services, given that the hotline refers women to it.

Additionally, according to the New Mexico Alliance for Life, “only 13 of the 33 abortion clinics women are referred to are in-state businesses, while 20 are out-of-state: from Bethesda, MD, Seattle, WA, to Wichita, KS.”

“Why are taxpayers of New Mexico forced to promote the satanic temple religious abortion center through the pro-abortion governor’s hotline?” Elisa Martinez, New Mexico Alliance for Life executive director asked.

“Is the state of New Mexico fully disclosing to women that ‘TST Health’ is a satanic ritualistic abortion center and that abortion is not a life-saving procedure–that it involves the ending of an innocent human life?” she pressed

“Earlier this month, Governor Lujan-Grisham announced the establishment of the abortion referral hotline using taxpayer funds. During this year’s legislative session, she also allocated $10 million in taxpayer dollars to fund an abortion center in Doña Ana County,” according to the New Mexico Alliance for Life’s press release.

