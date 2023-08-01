Biden’s America: Poll Finds Confidence in Military Lowest in Two Decades

Citizens in President Joe Biden’s (D) America are losing confidence in the United States military, according to a Gallup poll.

Citizens are mostly declining to share a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence when it comes to the nation’s military, the Gallup poll, conducted June 1 through to June 22 and shared Monday found.

NEW – Americans' confidence in the U.S. military lowest in 2 decades, a new Gallup poll finds. pic.twitter.com/DgJmkIaGAL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 31, 2023

The news comes after the Air Force celebrated so-called “Pride Month” across its social media accounts with a graphic of an airman saluting what appears to be a rainbow flag, Breitbart News reported June 8.

June is #PrideMonth! The Department of the Air Force proudly recognizes and celebrates generations of LGBTQI+ service members and their contributions to our #AirForce & #SpaceForce. pic.twitter.com/lQi9lH5sdr — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) June 7, 2023

According to Gallup, the decline in confidence has continued for the past five years.

The report continued:

At 60%, confidence in the military was last this low in 1997, and it hasn’t been lower since 1988, when 58% were confident. From the late 1970s to the early 1980s — during the Cold War and amid threats to U.S. power, including the Iran hostage crisis — between 50% and 58% of Americans were confident in the military. Confidence generally improved during Ronald Reagan’s presidency in the 1980s. It then surged after the Gulf War victory (to a record-high 85% in 1991) and again after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Confidence generally held above 70% for the next two decades, until dipping to 69% in 2021 and declining further since then, following the poorly executed exit from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Republicans have been most likely to have confidence in the nation’s military over the past nearly 50 years.

They currently feel that way, however, “the rate has declined by over 20 percentage points in three years, from 91% to 68%,” the Gallup poll stated.

When it comes to Independents’ confidence, theirs has slumped from 68 percent to 55 percent.

“While Democrats’ confidence rating did rise after President Joe Biden assumed office, those gains have disappeared in the past year,” the report noted.

However, the importance of Memorial Day was “rated higher than ever” in May, per a Rasmussen Reports poll, according to Breitbart News:

More than half of American adults (51 percent) consider Memorial Day, which is for honoring those who have died while serving in the U.S. military, as one of the nation’s most important holidays. That percentage is up from 47 percent last year and is the highest percentage recorded since Rasmussen began asking about Memorial Day.

Meanwhile, House and Senate Republicans are trying to pass a defense policy bill that would, for one thing, cut the wokeness infecting the military and Department of Defense bureaucracy, according to a Breitbart News report published July 17.