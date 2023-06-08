The Air Force celebrated Pride Month by posting on all of its official social media accounts a graphic of an airman saluting rainbow colors.

A caption along with the graphic read: “June is #PrideMonth! The Department of the Air Force proudly recognizes and celebrates generations of LGBTQI+ service members and their contributions to our #AirForce & #SpaceForce.”

June is #PrideMonth! The Department of the Air Force proudly recognizes and celebrates generations of LGBTQI+ service members and their contributions to our #AirForce & #SpaceForce. pic.twitter.com/lQi9lH5sdr — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) June 7, 2023

The posts came after the Department of Defense hosted a Pride Month event earlier in the day at the Pentagon.

At the Pentagon event, defense and military leaders — including one from the Space Force — bashed “anti-LGBTQ” legislation such as Florida’s law prohibiting teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with students in Kindergarten through third grade, or laws prohibiting kids from attending drag queen shows.

Space Force Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt decried the laws, saying:

Transformational cultural change requires leadership from the top and we do not have time to wait. Since January of this year, more than 400 anti-LGBTQ+ laws have been introduced at the state level. That number is rising and demonstrates a trend that could be dangerous for service members, their families, and the readiness of the force as a whole.

Yesterday, the Pentagon hosted its 12th Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Ceremony. We celebrate the honor and service, commitment, and sacrifice of our LGBTQ+ service members. The DoD is committed to inclusion and using diversity as a strength for our Services. View some of today’s speakers: pic.twitter.com/tguAzLruAE — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) June 8, 2023

So far, the only other military service to post on social media about Pride Month has been the Navy, which posted a graphic featuring ships and aircraft with rainbow colors streaming from them.

There was at least one drag queen show scheduled to be hosted on a military base, but it was canceled after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley why it was being hosted after both testified in March they did not support those events being hosted on military bases.

WATCH : “Who Funded These?” — Gaetz Grills Pentagon Chief on Drag Queen Story Hours, Shows at Military Bases (relevant parts begins @ 1:44)

C-SPAN

One DOD civilian employee voiced support for drag queen shows at the DOD Pride Event, however, saying, “Drag isn’t dangerous. It’s entertainment. If you’re a fan, I say tip your local drag queen. If you’re not a fan, don’t go, but don’t deprive us of the opportunity to enjoy something that is part of LGBTQ culture and really at this point, part of American culture.”

