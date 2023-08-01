Most Republican voters say they want GOP presidential primary candidates to focus on cutting crime and eliminating illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border, a poll shows.

A New York Times/Siena College poll reveals that 65 percent of Republican primary voters said they are more likely to support a presidential candidate in the 2024 election that “focuses on restoring law and order in our streets and at the border.”

For comparison, only 43 percent of Republican primary voters said they would be more likely to support a presidential candidate who promises to cut taxes on corporations, while only 24 percent said they would be more likely to back a candidate who “focuses on defeating radical ‘woke’ ideology in our schools, media, and culture.”

Similarly, almost 6-in-10 GOP voters said they are opposed to amnesty for illegal aliens, even when the question is asked under the guise of “comprehensive immigration reform.” Fewer than 4-in-10 GOP voters support amnesty.

The poll suggests Republicans are resonating most with voters when focusing on the multitude of quality of life issues, as well as the resulting economics, that stem from crime and illegal immigration in American communities.

Across 30 American cities, new data shows, homicides this year remain 24 percent higher than in 2019, while auto theft has skyrocketed in recent years. While crime reduces the quality of life for working and middle class Americans, illegal immigration strains social safety nets and cuts wages.

Since President Joe Biden took office, more than 2.1 million illegal aliens have been directly released into American communities and 1.5 million illegal aliens are known to have successfully crossed the border.

The addition of millions of new residents to the U.S. every few years through illegal immigration, and over a million legal immigrants arriving annually, drives up housing prices and ensures that the nation’s limited supply of homes and apartments is spread even thinner.

New York City, with a population of nearly nine million, has “no more room” to house the tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens that have arrived on its doorstep since last year, Mayor Eric Adams (D) said this week.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.