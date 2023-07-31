New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is calling on President Joe Biden to “control the border,” warning that “there is no more room” in the city for border crossers and illegal aliens.

Since the spring of last year, more than 90,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in New York City. Under Adams’ vast migrant hotel scheme, thousands have been put up for free in luxury hotels like the Roosevelt Hotel, but room has since run out, spurring migrants to flood out onto the city streets.

The Roosevelt Hotel NYC

100s of migrants are sleeping outside of the hotel due to no more rooms at the hotel. Some have been out here since 10 am . This is extremely dangerous, and NYC can't handle this migrant crisis.

🎥 by @LeeroyPress

pic.twitter.com/TXS6i5Mxlu — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) July 29, 2023

The Roosevelt Hotel NYC

Chaos erupts at the hotel when migrants try to rush the door of the hotel. Security and the NYPD keep the crowd from going in

🎥 by @LeeroyPress

pic.twitter.com/zbsow9BSMA — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) July 30, 2023

During a press conference on Monday, Adams called on Biden to “control the border” and called the waves of illegal immigration under the president’s watch a “national crisis” that needs to be addressed with a state of emergency declaration.

“We need to control the border. We need to call a state of emergency, and we need to properly fund this national crisis,” Adams said, suggesting that the future for New Yorkers is grim, as there are no signs showing the migrant surge to the city will end anytime soon:

We need help. And it’s not going to get any better. From this moment on it’s downhill. There is no more room. I was at the Roosevelt on Saturday, and I went there on Sunday. They lined up around the block, hurting the businesses there; this is not going to get better. We put buses there for cooling systems, but it is just not sustainable. And I’m just real. [Emphasis added]

Saul Acevedo

Adams, though, said he did not want New York City to devolve into a state of chaos like other sanctuary cities such as San Francisco, California, and Seattle, Washington, where tent cities have wrecked the quality of life for residents.

“We have to localize this madness. We have to figure out a way of how we don’t have what’s in other municipalities where you have tent cities all over the city,” Adams said.

In the coming days and weeks, Adams said his office will unveil the “next phase” for the city’s handling of illegal immigration that ultimately grapples with the fact that “there’s no more room indoors.”

“I can assure you that this city is not going to look like other cities where there are tents up and down every street,” Adams said.

Also on Monday, local officials and Queens residents held a protest in opposition to plans by Adams’ office that would have 1,000 single male migrants put into a tent city on the grounds of the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center.

Was proud to stand with the people of Eastern Queens against the proposed migrant tent city in their community. Migrant shelters don’t belong near schools. I will fight to control our border. pic.twitter.com/zGZwLk9DgH — Daniel Norber (@NorberForNY) July 31, 2023

For New Yorkers, illegal immigration is set to cost billions.

Every day, for instance, illegal immigration is costing New Yorkers nearly $8 million, and by the middle of next year, Adams predicts it will have cost locals more than $4.2 billion.

