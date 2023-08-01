Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he was denied Secret Service protection by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after publicly criticizing President Joe Biden’s open borders agenda.

For months, Kennedy has blasted Biden’s DHS for its facilitating illegal immigration into American communities through an expansive catch and release network that starts with migrants being briefly detained at the United States-Mexico border and eventually bused or flown into the nation’s interior.

“They’re landing in New York and Minneapolis and they’re creating big burdens on the social service systems in those cities,” Kennedy said in an interview with Jimmy Dore:

The Border Patrol is utterly demoralized. We met with Border Patrol … and they said ‘You know, we’re not defending the border anymore, we’re just processing people who are walking across and coming in.’ [Emphasis added] … The cartels are now running everything at the border … you pay either $10,000 or $15,000 to the cartels. They fly from countries all over the world … Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, a lot of them from China, Nepal, Tibet, and a lot from countries in West Africa … it’s people from everywhere. [Emphasis added]

Days ago, Kennedy revealed that his request for Secret Service protection was denied by Mayorkas, who wrote in a letter that such protection “is not warranted at this time.”

“Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me,” Kennedy wrote in a Twitter post. “… after 88 days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden administration just denied our request.”

In his interview with Dore, Kennedy suggested that Mayorkas may have denied providing him Secret Service protection because he has criticized policies that the DHS chief has crafted and implemented.

“It may explain why Mayorkas doesn’t want to give me Secret Service, because I was very critical,” Kennedy said, later stating in the interview that he specifically denounced the Biden administration’s insistence on scrapping materials for border wall construction that had already been provided to DHS by the Trump administration.

“It’s political pettiness. That’s distressing that there are people in public office doing that. I was very outspoken criticizing Mr. Mayorkas for that decision and I don’t know if that contributed to his decision not to give me Secret Service protection,” Kennedy said. “I have no idea but it occurred to me.”

Kennedy said drastically cutting illegal immigration at the border would be one of his first priorities as president because “no nation can survive unless it controls its borders.”

“It’s part of the responsibility of being a nation,” Kenney said. “And even more concerning is the humanitarian crisis this is causing in cities across America as these immigrants land in those cities with no means and no legal way of making a living. And they land in the hospitals.”

In one particular hospital in Yuma, Arizona, Kennedy said officials noted that during a three-week period last year, illegal immigration had burdened the hospital so much with 35 pregnant migrant women on average in its maternity ward that pregnant American women had to be turned away.

“These are local people that live in that community, pay taxes in that community, pay the hospitals expense, and they are not able to get treatment because the hospital is so overloaded with migrants,” Kennedy said. “… It’s happening all over the country.”

The Biden administration has touted its lax immigrant enforcement priorities as “safe, orderly, and humane” but Kennedy said the policies are anything but.

“Meeting parents [at the border] that had lost their kids coming across and who were pleading with us ‘Can you help me find my child?’ I have seven children and you know my heart was breaking and that’s what we’re doing,” Kennedy said. “People that think we’re being kind, they don’t know, they have no clue what’s happening down there.”

