Nolte: RFK Jr. Says Biden Administration Denied Him Secret Service Protection

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Friday the Biden administration has denied him Secret Service protection.

Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me. Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request.

Kennedy then quotes the denial from Biden appointee Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas:

Secretary Mayorkas: “I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time.” Our campaign’s request included a 67-page report from the world’s leading protection firm, detailing unique and well established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats.

The Biden administration is beyond ruthless. On the one hand, they are in the process of imprisoning His Fraudulency’s top Republican challenger, former president Trump. On the other, they are trying to get His Fraudulency’s top Democrat challenger killed.

And contrary to what you’re already hearing from the liars in the corporate media, it is not at all unprecedented for the Secret Service to offer early protection to presidential candidates. Then-Senator Barry Obama received Secret Service protection months before primary voting began in May of 2007. Then-candidates Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson both received early protection in 2015.

Obviously, the decision to offer Secret Service protection is based on several factors that have nothing to do with winning the nomination or polling at a certain level. So the fact the Biden administration is denying Robert Kennedy Jr. this protection is truly inexplicable, at least from a human point of view. From a partisan point of view, from the mercenary point of view that Biden and the Deep State will do anything to rid themselves of a threat, it makes perfect sense.

And RFK Jr. is a legitimate threat to Biden’s reelection chances. Even if the son of slain Sen. Robert Kennedy Sr. doesn’t beat Biden in the primary, he will still weaken him. History proves this. Pat Buchanan undermined President George H. W. Bush’s 1992 reelection campaign. Senator Ted Kennedy undermined President Jimmy Carter’s 1980 reelection campaign. Senators Robert Kennedy and Eugene McCarthy were such a threat to President Lyndon Johnson he chose not to seek reelection. A major challenger from within your own party is a sitting president’s biggest fear, especially when that sitting president is as unpopular as Joe Biden.

So, yeah, that’s the kind of person Democrats and the Deep State want dead.

Now you’re rolling your eyes, right?

Please.

After all that we have been through in the Age of Trump, you don’t think the same government that locked us down with lies, that is desperate to imprison Biden’s most serious reelection threat, and advocates for permanently mutilating children to the trans demons is mercenary enough to sit back and let a man die?

You gotta be kidding me.

And even if there weren’t a precedent of early Secret Service detail for presidential candidates, don’t you think RFK Jr. still deserves unique consideration based on his last name, on the fact his father and his uncle were assassinated?

Anyone looking for instant and permanent infamy in the history books is looking at RFK Jr. Also, there’s the rage RFK Jr. is undoubtedly generating from Democrats. This increasingly violent party has spent the last eight years normalizing violence as a means to attaining political goals.

Finally, there’s just no question that left-wing news outlets like CNN will do what they have done in the past: deliberately gin up hate and violence against a person or people who are a threat to the establishment as we get closer to voting.

Something else the Biden administration fears is the legitimacy Secret Service protection would give to RFK’s campaign. Trust me; they’d prefer to see him dead.

Of course, Robert Kennedy Jr. should have Secret Service protection—as long as it’s not the same guys who said they couldn’t figure out who owned Hunter Biden’s cocaine in the White House. Those guys can’t be trusted. You know, maybe Kennedy should stick to private security after all.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.