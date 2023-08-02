An impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden would help change the minds of House Republicans who oppose impeaching the president, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) exclusively told Breitbart News.

The mechanism of an impeachment inquiry is an investigation that usually occurs before a potential articles of impeachment vote. If the House approves the articles, they are conveyed to the Senate for approval.

Greene said launching the first step of an impeachment inquiry would help opposed House Republicans reconsider their position, among other benefits.

“I think the impeachment inquiry is really important,” she said. “The impeachment inquiry will show the public even more information. It will help get those Republican members that we have to the point where they will be there for impeachment.”

“It also gives the House more power behind our subpoenas,” she added.

Not every House Republican supports opening an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. Greene said that a “few” House Republicans still oppose it, which likely would prevent the House from attaining the 218 threshold.

“The whole purpose of them calling for an impeachment inquiry is to push the ones [members] that won’t do it,” she said. “So, it [impeachment inquiry] is a really important process.”

Greene noted that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) signaled he might open an inquiry into Joe Biden if more powerful allegations continue to spill out into public view.

On Monday, Hunter Biden’s best friend in business, Devon Archer, told House investigators that Hunter Biden included then-Vice President Joe Biden on speakerphone over 20 times with business associates to sell “the brand.”

Greene praised McCarthy for his previous remark. “It’s interesting to see people call Kevin McCarthy a RINO [Republican in Name Only], but he’s the one out there calling for an impeachment inquiry,” Greene said, noting, “He’s got a pretty good approval rating.”

“You got to think if he was such a RINO, he would not be saying that,” she argued.

Many Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee welcomed McCarthy’s long-awaited signal that an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden could be on the table in the near future.

“House Republicans should hold anyone in the Biden Administration accountable for the corruption and blatant weaponization of government agencies in order to serve a political end,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) told Breitbart News.

“We continue to learn about the corruption of the Biden crime family and how deep and wide that corruption seems to go,” said Judiciary Committee member Harriet Hageman (R-WY). “With the revelations of the past several weeks and the increasing pace of new information leading towards the ‘big guy’ being directly involved, it is incumbent upon the Judiciary Committee to immediately open an impeachment investigation.”

“While Speaker McCarthy has recognized the importance of an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, I question his resolve to follow through,” Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) exclusively told Breitbart News.

“We the People deserve answers on the extent of the Biden Crime Family’s corruption and whether the leader of the free world is compromised,” he said. “Speaker McCarthy’s acknowledgment is a step in the right direction.”

