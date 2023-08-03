Abortion clinics in Indiana have stopped ending the lives of unborn babies in anticipation of a pro-life law that is expected to take effect.

The state’s six abortion clinics have stopped performing abortions but will continue to offer other services, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. The pro-life law was supposed to take effect on Tuesday after the Indiana Supreme Court ruled that it does not violate the state constitution. However, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, representing Planned Parenthood and other abortionists, filed a petition for a rehearing to block the law, a move that delayed the certification of the court’s ruling while it considers whether to grant that petition.

The state attorney general’s office immediately filed a response to the rehearing request, urging the court to “promptly deny plaintiffs’ groundless and exceedingly calculated rehearing petition” and calling the move a “transparent attempt” to delay certification of the court’s ruling allowing the law to take effect.

“On the eve of Indiana’s pro-life law going into effect, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood made a desperate attempt to prevent Indiana from enforcing our own law. We responded to this filing immediately and are now waiting for the Court to rule,” Attorney General’s office spokeswoman Katlyn Milligan said in a statement.

The pro-life law limits most abortions but allows abortions at hospitals in cases of rape or incest before ten weeks post-fertilization. The law also allows abortions up to 20 weeks of pregnancy to protect the life of the mother or for a fatal fetal anomaly. The law will eliminate the licenses for all seven abortion clinics in the states, one of which shuttered in June.

Before the pro-life law was passed, abortion was allowed until 20 weeks of pregnancy in Indiana, with tighter restrictions after the 13th week.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Twitter @thekat_hamilton.