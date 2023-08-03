Mark Levin: Trump’s Lawyers Should Ask SCOTUS to Stop Unconstitutional Prosecutions

Conservative radio host and litigator Mark Levin said Thursday on the Mark Levin Show that Donald Trump’s lawyers should file an emergency request for the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the prosecutions of the former president.

Levin argued that Special Counsel Jack Smith, who he noted is not a presidential appointee, was using the indictments of Trump “as political weapons” to tarnish him as a candidate. He observed that Smith had asked federal judges, in both the “documents” case filed in Miami, and the “January 6” case filed in Washington, to carry out a speedy trial. That, he said, seemed designed to affect Trump’s chances in the upcoming election, and to divert Trump’s time and money from campaigning to defending himself.

“The fact is that this kind of legal warfare against a presidential and possible, if not likely, opponent to the present president, is not only unprecedented in the history of our Republic, it will destroy our electoral system for all time,” Levin argued further.

“It is not something that should be let to the various district courts or local courts to sort out in the course of regular judicial proceedings. In fact, that is part of the intended strategy by the prosecutors, who are engaged in this assault on our electoral system. They must not be rewarded for their behavior,” he said.

Levin argued that the Department of Justice, and prosecutors in New York and Georgia, were abusing the legal process, in largely Democrat-friendly jurisdictions, to tarnish the president and hurt his campaign, knowing that even if he were to be acquitted, or to overturn convictions on appeal, it would be long after the election.

“It is the process that’s the killer here, and they know it. And they’re playing the process by unloading all these indictments, by taking Trump off the campaign trail, by depleting his resources, by influencing [voters],” Levin said.

He continued: “I want to publicly encourage the Trump legal team to seek an emergency hearing before the United States Supreme Court, not to resolve legal disputes, but to at least temporarily halt the abomination of this legal warfare that is unfolding in front of us, where Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans are unashamedly celebrating the use of the courts by the Biden administration and Democrat district attorneys to further their political wishes as the rest of the nation watches in shock.”

“This unprecedented legal warfare requires an unprecedented response by the only constitutional body left that can do something about it.”

“This would not be the Supreme Court interfering in the political process,” he said. “This would be the Supreme Court defending the Constitution.”

“This is serious to the survivability of this Republic … This is one political party trying to destroy another. This is one political party trying to monopolize elections, federal law enforcement, and the entire justice system. And if they get away with it, it’s over.”

