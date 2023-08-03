Poll: Virginia Emerges as 2024 General Election Battleground State

Virginia is emerging as a general election battleground state, a Commonwealth Poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University found.

The general survey found Virginians relatively disillusioned with President Biden, as most, 54 percent disapprove of his performance and 39 percent approve. Just 18 percent of independents actively approve of Biden’s job performance in the Old Dominion state.

That is, perhaps, reflective in the survey, which found tight hypothetical races between both former President Donald Trump and Biden, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Biden.

In a head-to-head matchup between Trump and Biden, Biden leads by three points — 43 percent to Trump’s 40 percent. That is well within the survey’s +/- 5.46 percent margin of error, making it a virtual tie. Similarly, the survey found DeSantis and Biden tied with 41 percent support each. While he is not currently a GOP presidential candidate, the survey also found Gov. Glenn Youngkin leading Biden 44 percent to Biden’s 37 percent.

🚨VIRGINIA 2024 POLL PRES:

(D) Biden 43%

(R) Trump 40%

.

(R) DeSantis 41%

(D) Biden 41%

.

(R) Youngkin 44%

(D) Biden 37%

——

SEN:

(D) Kaine 47%

(R) Youngkin 42%

——

Biden approval: 39/54 (net-15)

Youngkin approval: 49/31 (+18)

——@VCU | n=804 | 07/14-25https://t.co/maYkiKFDmv — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 3, 2023

More per the survey:

Among all three hypothetical elections, voting intentions were largely split by political party. Democrats (77%) indicated they would vote for Biden across all three proposed presidential match-ups while Republicans (83%) would vote for their party’s nominee. Among the Republican candidates, Independents were slightly more likely to favor either Trump (40%) or DeSantis (37%) compared with Youngkin (31%), though all three register more support than Biden among Independents.

Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder observed that the findings should serve as a “wake up call” to both sides of the political aisle, as “people are attuned to the issues impacting their lives, demanding that elected officials represent their interests, regardless of political party.”

The survey was taken July 14-25, 2023 among 804 Virginia adults.

For greater perspective on the significance of the tight race demonstrated in this survey, Biden won Virginia in 2020 by just over ten points. In 2016, Hillary Clinton took the state by nearly five points.

It coincides with Trump’s latest arraignment, as he vows revenge for prosecutorial harassment.



RELATED — “Very Sad Day for America”: Trump Slams “Persecution” Following Arraignment