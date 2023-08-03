Trump Jokes Ahead of Arraignment: ‘I Need One More Indictment to Ensure My Election’

Former President Donald Trump struck a lighthearted tone hours ahead of his arraignment in Washington, DC, asserting that he needs “one more indictment” to ensure his election victory.

Special counsel Jack Smith announced Tuesday that a grand jury in D.C. had indicted former President Donald Trump on charges relating to the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. He faces four charges, which include conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. His last arraignment took place well over a month ago in Miami.

Following the news of his third indictment, Trump thanked Americans for their support and concluded that the latest indictment has “AWOKEN THE WORLD” to the “CORRUPTION, SCANDAL, & FAILURE THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS.”

On Thursday, hours before he was set to appear before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya, Trump joked that he needs just “one more indictment” to “ensure” his election.

Trump also took to Truth Social prior to that, writing:

Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself.

“The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of ‘Justice.’ BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!” he exclaimed:

Indeed, a New York Times article in 2022 actually detailed the desires of President Joe Biden, who reportedly hoped Attorney General Merrick Garland would be more aggressive and target Trump for January 6.

“And while the president has never communicated his frustrations directly to Mr. Garland, he has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6,” per the report.

Trump also announced he was officially en route to D.C. to be arrested for “HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION.”

“IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he exclaimed:

