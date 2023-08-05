Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at South Carolina GOP Dinner

Former President Donald Trump will speak at the South Carolina GOP dinner on Saturday, August 5.

Trump spoke at the Alabama Republican party dinner the previous night, one day after he was arraigned on the latest charges brought by Joe Biden’s Department of Justice against the sitting president’s foremost political opponent.

“They want to interfere in my campaign, they want to interfere in the elections,” Trump claimed about the indictments against him Friday night. “A commonly used tactic in third-world countries… They’re taking it to a level our country’s never seen.”

On Friday, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a motion to try to limit Trump’s ability to share evidence from the discovery process over a Truth Social post in which Trump declared, “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU.”

Also on Friday, Alan Dershowitz argued that Smith could potentially be indicted for “fraud” under the same standard that he is charging Trump for omitting the former president’s call for demonstrators to conduct themselves “peacefully” on January 6, 2021, from the latest indictment.

“He told a direct lie in this indictment. He purported to describe the speech that President Trump made on January 6th,” Dershowitz noted. “And he left out the key words, when President Trump said, ‘I want you to demonstrate peacefully and patriotically.’ You know, a lie by omission, under the law, can be as serious as a lie by commission.”