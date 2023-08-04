Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at Alabama GOP Dinner

Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Alabama Republican Party dinner in Montgomery on Friday, August 4.

Trump will make his appearance one day after being arraigned on charges relating to the 2020 presidential election brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith. It was the third criminal indictment levied against Trump in the past year.

The former president called it “a persecution of a political opponent” after being arraigned on the latest the latest charges against him from Joe Biden’s Justice Department.

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, called the prosecutions brought against the sitting president’s foremost rival “election interference” and said it was “no coincidence” that indictments have been filed against Trump following negative news emerging about Joe Biden and his family.

President Biden released a video on the day of Trump’s arraignment appearing to gloat over his rival’s prosecution as he invoked the “Dark Brandon” meme of himself.

On Friday, Trump secured the endorsement of all Alabama Republican state House representatives, as well as the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth.