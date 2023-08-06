Donald Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi a ‘Wicked Witch’ Destined for Hell

Former President Donald Trump has turned on Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and declared she is a “wicked witch” who is destined one day to “live in hell.”

Trump used his social media network Truth Social to attack Pelosi, commenting after she used an interview Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” to say he looked like a “scared puppy” arriving in Washington, DC, to be arraigned in the January 6 Capital riot case, as Breitbart News reported.

His response Sunday was straight to the point:

I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious. “I saw a scared puppy,” she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn’t see that. I wasn’t “scared.” Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!

Pelosi had said in the interview, amongst other observations, “To see the president of the United States be arraigned, it was interesting to hear Mr. Dunn talk about how it felt for him in the courtroom. I wasn’t in the courtroom, of course but when I saw his coming out of his car and this or that, I saw a scared puppy. He looked very, very, very concerned about his fate. I didn’t see any bravado or confidence or anything like that. He knows. He knows the truth, that he lost the election, and now he has to face the music.”

The 45th president and leading Republican presidential candidate pleaded not guilty Thursday to four counts alleging conspiracies to overturn the 2020 election results, including Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy Against Rights, Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding.

Former President @realDonaldTrump told reporters "this is a persecution of a political opponent" after being arraigned on Thursday on charges from the Biden Justice Department. "We can't let this happen in America," he said before departing. pic.twitter.com/ZsYIYqaMUh — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 3, 2023

This was the third indictment brought against Trump this year, with two coming at the federal level from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probes and one coming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

The other federal case alleges Trump mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House, while Bragg’s case alleges he engaged in business fraud.